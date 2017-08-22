Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
US wife of Barcelona victim seeks last person who saw him

By AMANDA LEE MYERS
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The wife of the only American killed in last week's Barcelona attack says she's trying to find a waiter who may have been be the last person to see her husband alive.

Heidi Nunes-Tucker of the San Francisco Bay Area said Tuesday that a photo or video posted on social media shortly after the attack shows the waiter trying to help her gravely injured husband, 42-year-old Jared Tucker.

She doesn't have a copy of the post but says she and her family want to find and thank the waiter.

She says anyone who stopped to help amid the chaos "is a testament to the helpfulness and love" that strangers can show for each other.

Nunes-Tucker is in Barcelona as her husband's body is being prepared for her to take home.

