Eagle Herald











Mar 14, 9:23 AM EDT

'SpongeBob' creator says he has Lou Gehrig's disease


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
New Heinz ketchup ads inspired by 'Mad Men'

'SpongeBob' creator says he has Lou Gehrig's disease

Milo Ventimiglia poured his dad into Jack on 'This is Us'

Michelle Obama writes college letter for 'Black-ish' star

Trump chides media for being 'rude' after Conway interviews

The creator of Nickelodeon's "SpongeBob SquarePants" says he has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease.

Stephen Hillenburg tells Variety that he will continue to work on the show and his other passions for as long as he's able.

Lou Gehrig's disease, also known as ALS, is a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells that control the muscles. There is no known cure.

The 55-year-old Hillenburg is a former marine biology teacher who created the series featuring an animated sponge that lives in a pineapple under the sea in 1999.

Nickelodeon says in a statement to Variety that Hillenburg "is a brilliant creator who brings joy to millions of fans" and that the network's "thoughts and support" are with Hillenburg and his family.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.