Oct 6, 7:08 PM EDT

Sports radio host loses gig for quips about female announcer


PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- A Philadelphia sports radio personality says he lost a weekly television gig after saying a female announcer calling an NFL game "sounds unnatural."

Mike Missanelli said on his radio show that he was fired from "Sports Sunday" on WPVI, Philadelphia's ABC station.

He says it's because on Tuesday he questioned why ESPN was using Beth Mowins to do play-by-play on ESPN's Monday Night Football double-header.

He says he has no one to blame but himself and calls it a "harsh result."

The firing comes the same week Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made sexist comments to a female reporter. When a Charlotte newspaper reporter asked Newton about a wide receiver's route running, Newton laughed and said, "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes." He has apologized.

