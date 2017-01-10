Eagle Herald











Spotify posts 'President of Playlists' job made for Obama

NEW YORK (AP) -- If President Barack Obama is looking for a new job after Jan. 20, Spotify has a position that seems made just for him.

The streaming music service has posted a "President of Playlists" position on its career opportunities webpage.

Requirements for the position include "at least eight years experience running a highly-regarded nation" and a Nobel Peace Prize. Some of the responsibilities for the job are to "provide world-class leadership to our playlist editors and supporting staff" and use "all available intelligence" to analyze playlist data.

Just to make sure Obama saw the posting, Spotify's founder and CEO, Daniel Ek, tweeted it to him Monday.

Obama hasn't said if he's interested.

