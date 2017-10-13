NEW YORK (AP) -- There was no official red carpet, but opening night arrivals for Bruce Springsteen's Broadway show included a who's who of A-list celebrities.

Among the stars seen entering the Walter Kerr Theatre for the Thursday night premiere of "Springsteen on Broadway" were filmmaker Steven Spielberg and wife actress Kate Capshaw; actor Tom Hanks; actress Tina Fey and her husband composer-actor Jeff Richmond; actress Laura Linney and husband Marc Schauer; comedian Jon Stewart and wife Tracey; composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and daughter Imogen; CBS CEO Leslie Moonves and wife TV host Julie Chen; and designer Ralph Lauren and wife Ricky Anne Loew-Beer.

Springsteen performs 15 songs during the show but also tells stories about growing up. Tickets for the sold-out show, which runs through early February, are reselling for more than $1,000.