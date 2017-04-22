Eagle Herald











Apr 22, 10:40 PM EDT

Springsteen takes part in surprise show at film festival


Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) -- Bruce Springsteen took part in a two-hour jam session during a surprise appearance at a film festival in his home state of New Jersey.

Longtime E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt and veteran Jersey shore rocker Southside Johnny were among those who played with Springsteen at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival on Friday. Also taking part were some former E Street Band members and the Lakehouse Jr. Pros, a band featuring child musicians.

The concert followed the premiere of a documentary film chronicling the history of the Asbury Park music scene. The show featured several rock and R&B staples including Chuck Berry's "Bye, Bye Johnny." Jimi Hendrix' "Voodoo Child" and Little Richard's "Lucille."

Springsteen said it was "great" to see the "old guys still cranking it out."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.