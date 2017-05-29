Eagle Herald











May 29, 1:48 PM EDT

Springsteen surprises NJ audience at Van Zandt concert


RED BANK, N.J. (AP) -- Bruce Springsteen surprised concert-goers in New Jersey with a performance during the encore of a Steven Van Zandt show.

Count Basie Theatre executive Jon Vena said Monday the crowd "erupted" when Van Zandt introduced Springsteen during the Saturday show as "a friend who's out of work."

Springsteen emerged on stage during the encore and played four songs, including "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" and a cover of Marvin Gaye's "Can I Get a Witness."

Van Zandt and the Disciples of Soul were playing at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey, to mark the release of Van Zandt's album "SOULFIRE."

Van Zandt is a member of Springsteen's E Street Band.

It's not the first time the New Jersey native Springsteen has surprised audiences. In April, he played a two-hour jam session at a New Jersey film festival.

