CHICAGO (AP) -- A Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee wanted in the brutal stabbing death of a Chicago man were arrested in California and will be returned to Chicago for interrogation, federal and local authorities said Friday.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that Wyndham Lathem and Andrew Warren were in custody in Oakland, California.

Lathem, an associate microbiology professor at Northwestern, surrendered at the federal courthouse in Oakland, according to the Chicago Tribune, which quoted U.S. Marshals Service supervisory inspector Ed Farrell. Warren, a resident at Somerville College, a part of the Oxford University Network, was arrested in San Francisco, Farrell said.

Chicago police said the two would go before an Oakland court and then be returned to Chicago, where they would be interrogated by homicide detectives. Police did not say when that would happen.

A manhunt had been underway since first-degree murder warrants were issued for the two men shortly after the body of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau was found on July 27 riddled with stab wounds in the 10th floor Chicago apartment where Lathem lived.

Police said earlier on Friday that Lathem had sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in a crime that he called the "biggest mistake of my life," raising concern among investigators that he might kill himself. Warren had arrived in the United States three days before the death of Cornell-Duranleau and was seen in surveillance video leaving the building with Lathem the day of the stabbing.

"Both individuals will be held accountable for their actions and we hope today's arrest brings some comfort for the victim's family," a Chicago police statement said.