Nov 7, 11:57 AM EST

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jon Stewart headline NYC fundraiser

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- An A-list of comedians - including John Oliver, Jon Stewart, Trevor Noah and Conan O'Brien - are helping raise money for military veterans Tuesday night at an event at Madison Square Garden that will have a decidedly spicy note - thanks to the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The annual Stand Up for Heroes event is co-presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival. It kicks off the festival and raises money for the Woodruff foundation, which funds programs for injured veterans and their families. The foundation is named for the ABC news anchor injured in Iraq in 2006.

Hisan Minhaj and John Mulaney are also on the bill.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

