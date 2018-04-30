Eagle Herald











Exhibit showcasing Stanley Kubrick's photography set to open

NEW YORK (AP) -- A new museum exhibit opening this week in New York City will focus on the early photography work of film director Stanley Kubrick.

The New York Times reports the Museum of the City of New York will showcase Kubrick's photographs for Look magazine. Kubrick was a full-time New York-based photographer for the magazine from October 1946 through August 1950.

Look was generally considered a competitor to Life magazine and focused most of its attention on American pursuits and problems. It went out of business in 1971.

Kubrick died in 1999 and is best known for his work as a film director, including "2001: A Space Odyssey" and "Dr. Strangelove."

"Stanley Kubrick: Through a Different Lens " opens on May 3 and runs through October 28.

