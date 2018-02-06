Eagle Herald











Feb 6, 4:03 PM EST

'Game of Thrones' creators developing new 'Star Wars' films


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
'Game of Thrones' creators developing new 'Star Wars' films

Review: 'Black Panther' is dazzling grand-scale filmmaking

High Fives and a black eye: Scenes from Oscar Nominees Lunch

Some press blocked from hearing Judd Apatow's DGA remarks

'La La Land' lyricist says envelope gate was a 'sore spot'
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are writing and producing a new series of Star Wars movies for Lucasfilm.

The Walt Disney Studios said Tuesday the films will be separate from the Skywalker saga and the new trilogy being planned by "The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson.

Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement that the command that Benioff and Weiss have of complex characters and mythology will help break new ground for Star Wars. No release dates have been set.

Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement that they are honored and a little terrified by the responsibility. They plan to get started on Star Wars when the final season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" is complete. It is set to air in 2019.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.