WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) -- A Pennsylvania lawmaker says he plans to run for re-election even after another lawmaker obtained a protection-from-abuse order against him over claims he was violent and abusive toward her.

State Rep. Nick Miccarelli said Thursday that fellow Republican Rep. Tarah Toohil's allegations are false. He says he plans to run for a sixth term and "leave this to the voters."

Miccarelli spoke with reporters at the courthouse in Wilkes-Barre, where a judge granted Toohil a three-year protective order against him.

Toohil alleges Miccarelli pulled a gun and threatened to kill her when they dated several years ago. She also says he's been physically intimidating her at the Capitol this year.

Toohil says she is satisfied with the protective order and feels safer with it in place.