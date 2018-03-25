Eagle Herald











Mar 25, 3:48 PM EDT

JJ Hairston top winner with 5 trophies at Stellar Awards


LAS VEGAS (AP) -- JJ Hairston was the top winner at the Stellar Awards with five, but Travis Greene took home artist of the year and three other trophies at the annual event honoring gospel music.

The ceremony Saturday in Las Vegas included mainstream acts Snoop Dogg and Tori Kelly, as well as a reunion by the sister duo Mary Mary.

Hairston & the Youthful Praise choir won song of the year for "You Deserve It," and also CD of the year for the album of the same name.

The awards, hosted by Kirk Franklin, are set to premiere on TV One on Friday and will be syndicated on other networks through May.

