Eagle Herald











Apr 1, 10:35 AM EDT

DUI case against model Stephanie Seymour might be dismissed


STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) -- A Connecticut judge is set to decide whether to dismiss a drunken driving case against supermodel Stephanie Seymour.

The 48-year-old former Victoria's Secret and Sports Illustrated model is to appear Tuesday in Stamford Superior Court.

The case could be dismissed if she has successfully completed alcohol abuse treatment, attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and met with victims of drunken driving accidents. The conditions are part of diversionary programs approved by a judge.

Police say Seymour backed her sport utility vehicle into another car on a highway exit ramp in her hometown of Greenwich in January 2016. Officers say she refused sobriety tests, was unsteady, had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.

Seymour also was charged with crashing into a utility pole and leaving the scene of another accident the same day.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

