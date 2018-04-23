Eagle Herald











Stephen Curry signs broad production deal with Sony Pictures

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- NBA star Stephen Curry is heading to Hollywood in a big way.

Sony Pictures Entertainment announced Monday that it has struck a deal with the Golden State Warriors All-Star guard to produce television, film and possibly gaming projects.

A press release states Curry and the company he has co-founded, Unanimous Media, will have their production headquarters on the Sony backlot in Culver City, California.

The projects developed by Curry's company will focus on family, faith, and sports themes.

No specific projects were announced Monday, but Curry says in a statement he wants to use the deal "to affect the world positively."

Curry and the Warriors have a 3-1 lead in their first round playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs.

