AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -- Author Stephen King on Tuesday called a Maine congressman an "NRA sweetheart" for receiving thousands of dollars from the gun rights advocacy group.

King urged residents in a tweet to not vote for Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin in November, citing his support from the National Rifle Association. The Maine-born novelist has posted several tweets about gun policy since a Florida high school shooting last week that left 17 people dead.

Poliquin adviser Brent Littlefield said the incumbent congressman is a strong Second Amendment supporter and that he will not respond directly to a "Hollywood person."

"There are literally thousands and thousands of National Rifle Association members throughout Maine," Littlefield said. "And Congressman Poliquin has been happy to have those Maine people's support. Maine has a long tradition of responsible and peaceful firearms ownership."

The New York Times has identified Poliquin as a top House recipient of NRA funding. The newspaper last fall said the association reported spending more than $200,000 to help Poliquin's political career, including $68,000 spent attacking his opponents.