NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- Emergency managers and the National Weather Service are surveying damage from storms that spawned as many as four tornadoes in southwest Oklahoma.

The overnight storms tore part of the roof off of a casino and toppled power lines and trees. No injuries have been reported.

Meteorologist John Pike says officials were in Tillman, Comanche, McClain and Seminole counties early Sunday, where the tornadoes and damage had been reported. Forecasters issued eight tornado warnings as the storms developed Saturday evening.

Pike says the worst of the damage appears to be at the Riverwind Casino in Norman, where a possible twister ripped part of its roof off during a Beach Boys concert that was attended by Gov. Mary Fallin.

Emergency managers also reported minor damage to some other businesses.