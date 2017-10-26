Eagle Herald











Oct 26, 3:01 AM EDT

NYC hotel offers 'Stranger Things' room package through 2018


NEW YORK (AP) -- New York residents and visitors anticipating the Friday release of the second season of Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things" can now get a hotel package for their binge-watching needs.

The Gregory Hotel in midtown Manhattan is offering a new "ex-stream-ly cozy package" for fans to watch every episode in hotel comfort.

WNBC-TV reports the room will offer streaming service via Google Chromecast to watch the season premiere. The room also comes with "Stranger Things"-themed room decorations and food, such as a light-up wall tapestry and one of the character's favorite snacks, Eggo waffles.

The hotel will offer a mug reading "Friends Don't Lie" - a famous line from the show - for guests to take home.

Booking rates start at $249 per night and will run through Aug. 30, 2018.

---

Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.