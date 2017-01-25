Eagle Herald











Jan 25, 12:03 PM EST

School district considers removing racial slur from musical


CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) -- A New Jersey high school is weighing whether it should allow students to utter racial slurs during performances of the musical "Ragtime."

Cherry Hill school district officials had planned to remove the N-word from the show that's due to debut March 10 at High School East.

But that has been met with resistance by many students and community members of all races who say it would be wrong to "sanitize" the show. They argue it's an accurate portrayal of the racist attitudes that many people held in the early 20th century, when the Tony Award-winning musical is set.

The issue was the focus of a lengthy public meeting Tuesday attended by about 100 people.

No decision has been made on how to proceed.

