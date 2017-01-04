ROLESVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- A school resource officer in North Carolina has been placed on leave after a brief video posted online shows him picking up and slamming a female high school student to the ground.

Authorities are investigating the eight-second video posted Tuesday on Twitter.

The video itself doesn't show what led up to or followed the brief episode. Rolesville Police Chief Bobby Langston told town commissioners Tuesday that he's reviewing the case. He also said that he's asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident, which he said began as a fight between two female students at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria area.

The video shows an officer, surrounded by shouting students at Rolesville High School, lifting and then dropping the girl to the floor. Mayor Frank Eagles said the officer is Hispanic and the female student is black.

Rolesville Officer Ruben De Los Santos was placed on paid administrative leave, the chief said Tuesday night. The officer has been assigned to the school since it opened in 2013, Eagles said. About 2,200 students in the ninth through 12th grades attend the school.

The girl shown in the video told WRAL-TV in Raleigh (http://bit.ly/2j9oKId) that she was trying to break up a fight between her sister and another student when the officer came up behind her and slammed her to the ground.

WRAL-TV in Raleigh reports (http://bit.ly/2j9oKId ) that the girls' mother, Desiree Harrison, said she was called to the high school about her other daughter and had no idea what had happened to the one in the video.

"When I'm looking at this video, I'm like 'Oh, my God, this cannot be happening to my child' because I was just up at the school and they didn't even tell me what happened to her," Harrison said. "They were so busy trying to get rid of the one who was in a fight but didn't even say something about the one that was not involved in anything."

There may be other video. Eagles said all Rolesville police officers received body cameras in August, and officials will review any video from the school's security cameras.

Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union appealed through Twitter for information from witnesses, describing the video as an example of "disturbing use of force ... that should never be used against kids in schools."

The ACLU has defended students in other confrontations with police officers installed inside their schools, such as the case of a girl who refused to surrender her cellphone at Spring Valley High School in South Carolina in October 2015. School officials called in a sheriff's deputy who flipped her backward in her desk-chair, then tossed her across a classroom.

Another girl who recorded and protested the treatment was arrested along with the girl for "disturbing schools," but the video sparked national outrage and reviews of whether officers should be involved in school discipline that doesn't involve criminal behavior. The deputy was fired, and in November 2016, the U.S. Justice Department filed what's called a statement of interest in the ACLU's challenge of the "disturbing schools" law.

In a statement announcing the filing, Civil Rights Division chief Vanita Gupta wrote that the arbitrary enforcement of vague statutes such as South Carolina's contributes to the "school-to-prison pipeline," which unfairly affects minorities and students with disabilities.

