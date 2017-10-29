Eagle Herald











Viral photo of college student spurs modeling agency calls


PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) -- A photograph of a New Hampshire college student that went viral on social media is bringing her dreams of becoming a model closer to reality.

Anok Yai (uh-NUCK yie) grew up in Manchester, New Hampshire, and is a sophomore at Plymouth State University. The Boston Globe reports that a photographer took a photo of her for his Instagram account about a week ago while she was at a homecoming event at Howard University in Washington. He said he was photographing people with nice outfits.

The photo had been viewed more than 11,000 times by Sunday, and Yai said last week she's heard from three modeling agencies.

The biochemistry student says she's always been interested in fashion and art, but modeling was a dream she didn't think would ever happen.

