ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A generation after St. Louis elected its first African-American mayor, many in the black community are convinced that unchecked egos cost them the chance to regain leadership of the racially divided city.

Lyda Krewson, a white alderwoman, defeated black city Treasurer Tishaura Jones by fewer than 900 votes in Tuesday's Democratic primary. St. Louis is heavily Democratic, so Krewson will be the overwhelming favorite in the April 4 general election.

Krewson dominated in mostly white south St. Louis. Jones and two other black candidates split the vote on the predominantly black north side. Jones says egos got in the way among the black candidates and allowed Krewson to win.