Jun 29, 11:11 AM EDT

Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis; no injuries


ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A sinkhole has opened up and swallowed a car in downtown St. Louis.

There have been no injuries reported resulting from the sinkhole that appeared shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday.

Aerial TV footage shows the white car on its side in the hole, with water gushing from a below-ground pipe.

The car's owners told television station KMOV that they were returning from a gym when they found their car in the crater.

It isn't immediately clear what caused the collapse.

