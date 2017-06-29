|
Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis; no injuries
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A man who scored what he thought was a prime parking spot in downtown St. Louis says he returned from a trip to the gym with his fiancee to find his car swallowed by a sinkhole.
Jordan Westerberg tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2tpTCZm ) that when the couple came back to his Toyota Camry shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday and didn't see it, they figured it had been towed.
Street workers gathered at the parking space was a tipoff something was amiss. That's when 25-year-old Westerberg found the vehicle in the gaping hole, about 20 feet deep and 8 to 10 feet across.
It isn't immediately clear what caused the collapse.
No injuries were reported.
