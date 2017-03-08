Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 8, 8:40 AM EST

Gay veterans: We've been denied spot in St. Patrick's parade


Multimedia
Gay people discuss their lives
Gays in the Military
Gay Rights Advocates March in DC
DC rights activist talks gays and government
Gay marriage timeline
Interactive: The Faces of Gay Marriage
Gay couples marry in California
Same-Sex Couple Reflects on California Ruling
Documents
Iowa Supreme Court's Ruling on Gay Marriage (April 3, 2009)
California Supreme Court's Ruling on Gay Marriage (May 15, 2008)
Latest News
Gay veterans: We've been denied spot in St. Patrick's parade

Court decides to censure, not remove anti-gay marriage judge

Judge: Clerk doesn't have to pay legal fees for gay couples

Subtle (very) 'gay moment' in new Disney film generates buzz

Gay moment nixes 'Beauty and the Beast' at Alabama drive-in
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Gay Marriage

BOSTON (AP) -- Gay veterans who marched in Boston's 2015 St. Patrick's Day parade after decades of resistance from organizers say they have been denied a spot in this year's event.

The veterans group, OutVets, said on their Facebook page that the reason for the denial is unclear, but "one can only assume it's because we are LGBTQ."

The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, the parade's organizer, voted 9-4 Tuesday to keep the group out of the March 19 parade. Emails and phone messages seeking comment on the reasoning were not immediately returned Wednesday morning.

Ed Flynn, a member of the council, says he voted to allow OutVets to participate. The Navy veteran says he is "saddened and outraged" that the council "voted to turn back the clock on equality."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.