Jan 27, 12:38 AM EST

'Suge' Knight attorneys released 1 day after arrest


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Authorities have released two Los Angeles attorneys who represented former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight a day after they were arrested.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Matthew Fletcher and Thaddeus Culpepper were let out of jail Friday night because their "complex" case requires further review by prosecutors before they can be charged.

Both men were arrested Thursday on warrants alleging they were accessories after the fact to a felony, authorities said, without disclosing what the felony was or what they are believed to have done.

Messages to the district attorney's office and the two attorneys were not immediately returned.

The attorneys are among several who have represented Knight, the Death Row Records co-founder who was charged with murder and attempted murder in 2015. Knight has pleaded not guilty.

