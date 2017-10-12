Eagle Herald











Oct 12, 10:00 PM EDT

"Suge" Knight's girlfriend pleads in video sale case


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The girlfriend of Marion "Suge" Knight has been sentenced for selling a video that was sealed evidence in his murder trial.

Toilin Kelly pleaded no contest Thursday to conspiracy to violate a court order. A Los Angeles judge sentenced her to 100 hours of community service.

She also must pay $55,000 to a hamburger stand in Compton that provided surveillance video of Knight hitting two men with his truck two years ago. One man died and Knight is charged with his murder.

The surveillance video was sealed by the court because it was evidence in Knight's trial. Kelly sold the video to tabloid website TMZ for $55,000.

Her business partner, Mark Blankenship, also is facing conspiracy charges.

