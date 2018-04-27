Eagle Herald











Summer Movie Preview: McCarthy and Falcone's family business

By LINDSEY BAHR
Associated Press Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Melissa McCarthy is returning to the multiplex this summer with two new comedies that couldn't be more different. In one she plays a woman attending college with her daughter. The other features a scene where she does drugs with degenerate puppets.

McCarthy produced both "Life of the Party" and "The Happytime Murders" with her husband, Ben Falcone, for their company, On the Day.

Falcone says working with his wife gives the busy couple a chance to spend time together and make each other laugh.

"Life of the Party" hits theaters May 11 and "The Happytime Murders" launches on August 17.

