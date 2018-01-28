Eagle Herald











Jan 28, 2:41 PM EST

Chloe Grace Moretz LGBTQ pic gets Sundance grand jury prize


The Chloe Grace Moretz film "The Miseducation of Cameron Post" has won the Sundance Film Festival's grand jury prize.

Awards were announced Saturday evening in Park City, Utah.

Adapted from a 2012 novel by Emily M. Danforth, "The Miseducation of Cameron Post" is about a teenage girl who is sent to a gay conversion center. Moretz dedicated the award to LGBTQ survivors of sexual conversion therapy.

The film from director Desiree Akhavan does not yet have a distribution deal in place.

"Kailash," about a Nobel Prize winner's fight to end child slavery in India, was named the U.S. Documentary grand jury prize winner. In the world competition, Turkey's "Butterflies" won the grand jury prize and "Of Fathers and Sons" got the documentary award.

The 2018 Sundance Film Festival ends Sunday.

