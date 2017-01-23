PARK CITY, Utah (AP) -- Woody Harrelson recently confirmed he's playing Han Solo's mentor in the next "Star Wars" movie, but the actor jokes about his own ability to lead.

"I wouldn't choose me," the actor shrugged and then laughed at the premiere of "Wilson" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Harrelson will play Garris Shrike. He also said the movie, which doesn't yet have a title, begins shooting in March.

It also stars Aiden Ehrenreich as Han Solo. Donald Glover will play Lando Calrissian and Emilia Clarke has been cast as well but in an unknown role. The movie is scheduled to come out in May 2018.

As for "Wilson," it's adapted from a graphic novel of the same name about a curmudgeon, played by Harrelson, who reconnects with his long lost ex-wife, played by Laura Dern, and discovers they have a daughter he didn't know about.

Dern also walked "Wilson's" red carpet on Sunday; a day earlier, she participated in the Women's March in Park City.

"I feel hopeful with the daily reminder that we peacefully protest, that we believe in our own internal revolution, that we honor our constitution and human rights which are women's rights and civil rights," she said.

