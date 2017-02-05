HOUSTON (AP) -- Super Bowl 51 may be about football, but celebrities matter, too. Here's a breakdown of what is happening with entertainers on Sunday in Houston.

SUPER BOWL IS EMOTIONAL FOR TARAJI

For Taraji P. Henson, being at the Super Bowl is sentimental.

The Oscar-nominated actress recalls watching football games on Sunday with her late father, and said Sunday she wished she could have brought him to the big game.

"It's a big deal for me because I lost my dad and football was such a big part of us on Sundays. My stepmom would cook and we would watch football," Henson said at the NRG Stadium before the Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots.

"I love being this close to it and wished he was actually alive to go to a Super Bowl 'cause he's never been to a Super Bowl," she said.

GOING GOO-GOO FOR GAGA

Lady Gaga's little monsters aren't the only one anticipating her halftime show performance.

"You never know what's going to come with her. It's so hard to bet on what she might do, but that's what's fun," said Dave Haywood of the Grammy-winning country trio Lady Antebellum. "She always pushes the limit and always goes for something over-the-top. I can't wait to see it."

Gaga will perform for 13 minutes. She sang the national anthem at last year's game.

"She's money. She's got such a ridiculous voice. I love people that actually have the talent, that can actually stand onstage and I know it's them," said Noelle Scaggs of the alternative band Fitz & the Tantrums, who performed during the Tailgate Party. "I'm a big fan of hers."

LADY ANTEBELLUM IS SCREAMING RISE UP

Lady A could stand for Lady Atlanta.

Two members of the "Need You Now" band - Haywood and Charles Kelley - are from Atlanta and are celebrating the Falcons ahead of Super Bowl 51.

"We got our Falcons in the game, so this is a special one. We've actually gotten to perform at a couple Super Bowls before and I don't think we've ever been as excited as we are for this one," Kelley said.

The country group performed at a pre-Super Bowl concert Sunday, alongside O.A.R. and Tyler Farr.

Hillary Scott said they were excited to perform their new, high-energy single "You Look Good," and then "go and watch the Super Bowl, which is, I think, that never gets old. It's amazing."

FITZ & THE TANTRUMS THANK NFL FOR HIT SONG

Fitz & the Tantrums released the addictive song "HandClap" last June, but months later it's climbing the charts, and the band is thanking the NFL.

"The cool thing for us is that it kind of became one of those unofficial songs of the NFL this year because I think it started when the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders did a routine to it, and every other team's cheerleading squad did a routine," singer Michael Fitzpatrick said. "We've been all over NFL Network and all that kind of stuff, so we've just been on the road and playing."

"HandClap" just climbed to No. 53 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it the band's highest-charting song on the Hot 100. "HandClap" has reached the Top 5 on the alternative and rock songs charts, respectively.

Fitz & the Tantrums sang the track at the Tailgate Party before Zac Brown Band hit the stage. The group says they are big football fans.

"I'm a Giants guy," Fitzpatrick said.

"I'm a Packers girl," Scaggs said.

"Our drummer is Seahawks. Our tour manager is Detroit Lions. So there's been a few rivalries that have happened this year," Fitzpatrick added.

"A lot of people hate me, basically, at the end of the year, that's for sure," Scaggs said.