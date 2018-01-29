NEW YORK (AP) -- Snoop Dogg will be celebrating Super Bowl week with two of his favorite things: worship and women, headlining BET's annual pre-Super Bowl gospel concert and the Playboy party.

The busy week also features performances by Jennifer Lopez, Pink, Cardi B and the Chainsmokers. Super Bowl 52 will take place Sunday at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, where the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New England Patriots.

The biggest of the stars, though, is Justin Timberlake: Before he headlines the halftime show, he will hold a listening party Thursday at Paisley Park for his new album, "Man of the Woods," to be released Friday.

Pink will also play double duty: She will sing the National Anthem before the Big Game, and will perform a concert Friday night at Nomadic Live! at The Armory.

Friday's events include a Rolling Stone magazine party with Migos, 21 Savage and T-Pain; Ellie Goulding and Kygo at Mystic Lake; and Golden Globe-nominated "Insecure" actress Issa Rae speaking at the NFL's third "In the Huddle" Women's Summit For Young Women.

Rae's "Insecure" co-star, Yvonne Orji, will co-host BET's gospel concert with Pastor John Gray on Thursday, where performers include Faith Evans, Sheila E., Donnie McClurkin, Erica Campbell and Tye Tribbett. Thursday will also include the EA Sports Bowl with Imagine Dragons, Machine Gun Kelly and Mura Masa at The Armory, while The Chainsmokers will perform at Mystic Lake.

Lopez will headline the DirecTV Super Saturday Night concert - a show Taylor Swift performed at last year. Maxim will hold a party Saturday with Cardi B and Post Malone, while Dave Matthews Band and Florida Georgia Line will also hold concerts that night. It's the same day Snoop Dogg will DJ Playboy's Big Game Weekend Party (he will also hold a screening Friday for his new Netflix show, "Coach Snoop.")

Kelly Clarkson and Sheila E. will perform concerts ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, while Diddy, DJ Khaled, French Montana, Cardi B, G-Eazy and Busta Rhymes will perform at the first annual Players Ball Extravaganza after the game.