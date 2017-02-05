Eagle Herald











Feb 5, 8:04 PM EST

Lady Gaga gets ready for her Super Bowl halftime show

By DAVID BAUDER
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Darron Cummings

PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Super Bowl XLII
Multimedia
Saints celebrate Super Bowl victory at home
Saints Win
Super Bowl XLIV

NEW YORK (AP) -- Lady Gaga promised a Super Bowl halftime show infused with the "spirit of equality" for all her little monsters and tens of millions more, with Tony Bennett to join for the biggest appearance of her career.

For hardcore bettors, Las Vegas even set odds on her hair color, with blonde being the top pick.

Before the game, singers Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones - the Schuyler sisters from the original cast of Broadway's hit "Hamilton" - brought some exquisite three-part harmony to a version of "America the Beautiful." They made an inclusive editing choice, with Jones adding "and sisterhood" to the lyrical reference of brotherhood.

Fox's own editing choice added a downer to a nice moment, cutting to a camera shot of New England's scowling coach Bill Belichick as the song ended.

Country star Luke Bryan played it straight for "The Star Spangled Banner," adding few showy flourishes while taking care not to rush through the moment.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.