Eagle Herald











Feb 4, 1:20 PM EST

Muhammad says more work is needed for inclusion in US

By JOHN CARUCCI
Associated Press

PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Super Bowl XLII
Multimedia
Saints celebrate Super Bowl victory at home
Saints Win
Super Bowl XLIV

HOUSTON (AP) -- Ibtihaj Muhammad, who won a bronze medal for the United States during the Rio Olympics, said she's hopeful that the country will become more inclusive, but right now, she thinks more work is needed.

The Muslim-American fencer, who medaled in the team sabre event last summer, spoke on the red carpet at Friday night's ESPN Super Bowl party in Houston. When asked about President Donald Trump's executive order that banned visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries, she told The Associated Press: "I think to remember what makes our country great, and it's diversity. That's what our nation was built upon, and I think that we have to remember our strong suit as a nation and to want for one another what we want for ourselves, and that's safety."

The ban wreaked havoc at U.S. airports last weekend. On Friday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the ban.

Muhammad sees that as a start, and feels optimistic the situation will improve.

"I am hopeful that we could move toward a more inclusive accepting community, not just here in the (United) States, but on a global scale. I think that we are moving in the wrong direction as a nation, and I hope that we work toward a more inclusive space very soon."

As for her pick on Sunday, Muhammad said: "I don't have a dog in this fight, but I am rooting for the (Atlanta) Falcons this weekend."

The Falcons face off against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.