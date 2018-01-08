Eagle Herald











Jan 8, 12:25 PM EST

Pink to sing national anthem at Super Bowl

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer

Multimedia
Saints celebrate Super Bowl victory at home
Saints Win
Super Bowl XLIV

Pink is heading to the Super Bowl to sing the national anthem.

The NFL announced Monday that the pop star will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Justin Timberlake is set to headline the halftime show. The Super Bowl will air live on NBC.

Pink released her seventh studio album, "Beautiful Trauma," in October. Its lead single, "What About Us," is nominated for a Grammy this month.

The Grammy- and Emmy-winning singer's hits include "So What," ''Get the Party Started" and "Just Give Me a Reason."

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.