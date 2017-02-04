Eagle Herald











Feb 4, 9:20 PM EST

Sterling K. Brown of 'This is Us' welcomes Super Bowl unity

By JOHN CARUCCI
Associated Press

PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Super Bowl XLII
Multimedia
Saints celebrate Super Bowl victory at home
Saints Win
Super Bowl XLIV

HOUSTON (AP) -- Even if it's only for a short time, "This is Us" star Sterling K. Brown sees the Super Bowl as time to put politics aside and come together.

"Whether you're red or blue.. everybody shows up to watch the Super Bowl," Brown told The Associated Press on Saturday. "For three and-a-half or four hours, just enjoy the game."

As for St. Louis native's pick in Sunday's game, you can consider it as honorable as his character in the show.

Brown grew up a fan of the St. Louis Rams, and before that the Cardinals. He recalls the Kurt Warner-led Rams and "the greatest show on turf."

"The only thing that stopped (the St. Louis Rams) from winning two Super Bowls was New England," he said, referring to the Rams' close loss in Super Bowl XXXVI, when the Patriots won 20-17.

"That being said, that was the beginning of (the Bill) Belichick empire. I'm all too happy to see that team defeated," Brown said, ending with, "I'm rooting for the Falcons."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.