Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 2, 10:00 AM EDT

Supreme Court sides with officer in Arizona police shooting


Interactives
Who is Elena Kagan?
U.S. Supreme Court 2011 term
Supreme Court:
Other News
Document
Justice Arthur Cooperman's verdict statement in the Sean Bell case
Summons filed in civil wrongful-death case of Sean Bell
Indictment of three officers in shooting death of unarmed groom
Multimedia
Inside the Sean Bell Shooting
Arrest-related deaths by state
Multimedia
Map of police
gun deaths

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court is siding with an Arizona police officer in a case filed by a woman who survived being shot four times by the officer.

The court Monday reversed a lower court ruling in favor of the woman, Amy Hughes.

Officers were called to Hughes' house in May 2010 following a report that someone was hacking at a tree with a knife. They arrived and saw Hughes holding a knife.

Hughes didn't comply with commands from officers to drop the knife and continued to move toward her roommate. An officer then shot her.

A trial court ruled for the officer, but the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that decision in 2016. The Supreme Court says the officer was immune from being sued by Hughes.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.