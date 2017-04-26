Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 26, 12:23 PM EDT

Justices hear dispute over lower-cost biotech drugs sales


Multimedia
When Drugs Stop Working
Lone Protestor Rallies Ohio City Against Drugs
From Drug Addict to Counselor
Documents
CDC Report on Sexual Behavior and Drug Use
Latest News
Justices hear dispute over lower-cost biotech drugs sales

FDA approves 2nd near-copy of Remicade for immune disorders

Overcoming Opioids: The quest for less addictive drugs

Lilly's rheumatoid arthritis pill rejected by regulators
Interactives
Who is Elena Kagan?
U.S. Supreme Court 2011 term
Supreme Court:
Other News
Interactives
Right at Home: Contemporary Furniture
Right at Home: New craftsmanship
Right at Home: Mother's Day gift ideas
Right at Home: Home office
Right at Home: Mirrors
Right at Home: Cool kitchen tools
Right at Home: Casual dining
Right at Home: Kids decor
Right at Home: Cozy, comfort decor
Right at Home: Art deco in the home
Right at Home: Machine shop chic
Right at Home: Rugs
Right at Home: Wallpaper
Right at Home: Recycled products
Right at Home: Metallic finishes
Right at Home: Yellow decor
Right At Home: Side tables
Right at Home: Technology
Right at Home: Cutouts
Right at Home: Outdoor entertaining
Right at Home: Recycled wood
Right at Home: Outdoor furniture
Right at Home: Stone decor
Multimedia
Drug war interactive

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court is considering a dispute between rival drug companies that could affect how quickly life-saving generic medicines are available to the public.

The case before the justices on Wednesday involves biologics - drugs made from living cells instead of chemicals. The drugs have led to major advances in treating diseases, but come at steep prices.

A 2010 law allows cheaper generic versions known as biosimilars to be produced after a 12-year exclusive run for the original.

At issue is whether companies that make biosimilars must tack on an additional six months after gaining federal approval before selling the drugs.

Several of the justices seemed to agree that biosimilars maker Sandoz had to wait for approval before giving notice to rival Amgen of its near-copy of cancer drug Neupogen.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.