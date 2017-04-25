Eagle Herald











Hello? Justice Stephen Breyer's cellphone rings in court

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Even Supreme Court justices forget to turn off their cellphones.

A high court argument Tuesday was interrupted by the familiar sound of a ring chime, and Justice Stephen Breyer was the culprit.

A mildly embarrassed Breyer quickly appeared to reach down to turn it off as a majority of his colleagues on the bench broke into smiles. Justice Samuel Alito struggled to suppress a laugh.

Cellphones and other electronic devices are strictly forbidden in the ornate courtroom - a rule that includes observers and lawyers arguing before the court, but apparently not the justices themselves.

Breyer and fellow Justice Clarence Thomas shared a quick laugh about the incident. But it didn't fluster lawyer Neal Katyal, who was in the middle of answering a question.

Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg later called the incident an "oversight" and said Breyer doesn't usually take his phone into the courtroom.

