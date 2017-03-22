WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court is siding with the leading maker of cheerleading uniforms in a patent dispute with a smaller rival.

The justices ruled 6-2 on Wednesday to uphold a lower court ruling in favor of Varsity Brands in its patent infringement lawsuit against Star Athletica.

Varsity sued its competitor based on Star's 2010 catalog that used designs that Varsity claimed as its own.

In its Supreme Court appeal, Star argued that the designs on cheerleading uniforms can't be separated from the uniforms themselves, and that if Varsity has its way, it would have a monopoly on the uniforms.

The case is Star Athletica v. Varsity Brands, 15-866.