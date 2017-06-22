|
Supreme Court limits ability to strip citizenship
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court has limited the government's ability to strip an immigrant of U.S. citizenship for lying during the naturalization process.
The justices ruled Thursday in the case of an ethnic Serb from Bosnia who lied about her husband's military service.
The court rejected the position taken by the Trump administration that even minor lies can lead to loss of citizenship.
