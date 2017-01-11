Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 11, 12:11 PM EST

High court may put more bite into law for disabled students


Multimedia
Interactive: Becoming a Teacher in Mid-career
Survey of College Fundraising (PDF)
AP Poll: Public Education
Report on Loan Options for Community College Students (April 17, 2008)
An Alternative to Special Education
Latest News
4 hurt when school bus slides off icy road, hits tree

Police: Driver left boy on school bus while grocery shopping

2 degrees for price of 1: Schools offer free grad training

Father: Alabama school used 'buckle chair' to punish son

Son of ex-school board member pleads guilty in bitcoin case
Interactives
Who is Elena Kagan?
U.S. Supreme Court 2011 term
Supreme Court:
Other News

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court appears willing to put more bite into a law that requires public schools to help learning-disabled students.

Most of the justices seemed to agree during arguments Wednesday that school districts must offer more than the bare minimum of services to children with special needs. But they struggled over how to clarify the law without inviting even more litigation between frustrated parents and schools.

The court is considering an appeal from the parents of an autistic teen in Colorado who say their public school did not do enough to help their son. They are seeking reimbursement for the cost of private school.

The case could have major implications for millions of disabled students in the nation's public schools.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.