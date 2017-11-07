Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 7, 12:20 PM EST

Justices seem inclined to side with tribe in casino case


Interactives
Who is Elena Kagan?
U.S. Supreme Court 2011 term
Supreme Court:
Other News

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Supreme Court justices suggested Tuesday that they would side with a Native American tribe in Michigan in a case that arose out of the tribe's construction of a casino.

The case the justices heard oral argument on Tuesday has already been to the Supreme Court once.

Michigan resident David Patchak sued in 2008 after the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, also known as the Gun Lake Tribe, got the go-ahead to build a casino on land in Wayland near his home.

In 2012, more than a year after the casino opened, the Supreme Court ruled that Patchak could proceed with his lawsuit. But in a law passed in 2014, Congress shut down further litigation.

The Supreme Court is now deciding whether Congress' act was constitutional.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.