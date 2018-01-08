WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on the Florida-Georgia water dispute at the Supreme Court (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

The Supreme Court appears to be looking for a way to side with Florida in its complaint that Georgia uses too much water and leaves too little for its southern neighbor.

The justices heard argument Monday in the long-running dispute between the two states. The fight is over Georgia's use of water from the Chattahoochee and Flint rivers that serve booming metro Atlanta and Georgia's powerful agricultural industry.

Florida says too little is left by the time those rivers form the Apalachicola river that flows into Apalachicola Bay and the nearby Gulf of Mexico.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg suggested a cap on Georgia's water use "would prevent the situation in Florida from getting worse."

A special master appointed by the justices recommended that they side with Georgia.

---

12:55 a.m.

The states of Florida and Georgia are set to air their long-running dispute over the flow of water in arguments before the Supreme Court.

Florida blames farmers and booming metro Atlanta for low river flows that harm the environment and fisheries dependent on fresh water entering the area. Florida argues that Georgia takes more than its fair share of water from the Chattahoochee and Flint rivers and, because of that, too little is left by the time the rivers come together and pass into Florida.

Georgia counters by arguing that Florida has failed to show that it would benefit from any cuts imposed on Georgia, pointing to the conclusion of a court-appointed special master who recommended that the justices side with Georgia.

Arguments are scheduled for Monday morning.