WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on Supreme Court argument in the wedding cake case (all times local):

11 a.m.

Hairstylists, jewelers, chefs, florists, invitation designers and makeup artists were all part of the discussion at the Supreme Court as the justices took up the case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

During the first half of oral argument on Tuesday the justices questioned an attorney for Colorado baker Jack Phillips, who claims a First Amendment right not to say something with which he disagrees.

But Justice Elena Kagan wanted to know "how do you draw a line?" about what counts as speech. Kagan wanted to know: "Why is there no speech in creating a wonderful hairdo?" and "Where would you put a tailor?"

Justice Sonia Sotomayor told Phillips' attorney: "The primary purpose of a food of any kind is to be eaten."

--

9:05 a.m.

Protesters for both sides in the dispute over a wedding cake for a same-sex couple are rallying outside the Supreme Court.

Supporters of Colorado baker Jack Phillips were chanting, "We got Jack's back." People in support of the gay couple who were refused a cake countered with chants saying, "Love wins."

It's a colorful scene on the sidewalk in front of the court on a gray morning, shortly before the lawyers present argument to the justices in one of the year's most anticipated cases.

---

2:10 a.m.

The Supreme Court is taking up the highly anticipated case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

Tuesday's clash at the high court pits baker Jack Phillips' First Amendment claims of artistic freedom against the anti-discrimination arguments of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, and two men Phillips turned away in 2012.

The commission ruled that Phillips violated the state's anti-discrimination law when he refused to make a wedding cake for Charlie Craig and David Mullins.

The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.

The Trump administration is supporting Phillips in his argument that he can't be forced to create a cake that violates his religious beliefs.