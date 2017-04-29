Eagle Herald











Apr 29, 1:10 PM EDT

Ohio family surprised when Mark Zuckerberg comes to dinner

AP Photo
AP Photo/Noah Berger

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio family says they learned just 20 minutes before dinner this week that a planned mystery guest would be Facebook founder and billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.

The Vindicator of Youngstown reports (http://bit.ly/2oSVBQ3 ) Zuckerberg dined Friday evening with the Moore family in Newton Falls, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland. The newspaper reports Zuckerberg had asked his staff to find Democrats who voted for President Donald Trump in November.

The family says not all the dinner chat was political. Daniel Moore says he and his wife, Lisa, talked about their work with an orphanage in Uganda and that Zuckerberg says he's now planning a fundraiser to benefit the orphans.

Zuckerberg announced on Facebook in January that he was challenging himself to visit people in all 50 states.

---

Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.