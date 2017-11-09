Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 9, 2:58 PM EST

Syria deal in the works ahead of likely Trump-Putin meeting

By JOSH LEDERMAN and MATTHEW LEE
Associated Press

Documents
Indictment of Monzer al-Kassar
Latest Syria News
IS militants evacuate last stronghold in Syria to government

US and 3 allies urge UN to maintain Syria chemical experts

Israeli army says ready to help Druze under attack in Syria

The Latest: Iraq says liberated last IS-held town of Qaim

Syria state TV: Israeli warplanes have struck inside Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The United States and Russia are nearing an agreement on arrangements for Syria as the Islamic State group nears defeat.

Four U.S. officials say the countries are discussing a deal ahead of a potential meeting Friday between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The United States has been reluctant to hold a formal meeting between the leaders without a substantive agreement to announce.

The officials say the agreement aims to strengthen the "deconfliction" system keeping the U.S. and Russian militaries from colliding in Syria.

Another element would focus on reducing violence in Syria's civil war and limiting the influence of foreign forces, particularly those supported by Iran.

The deal would also reaffirm a U.N.-led political process for Syria. The officials weren't authorized to comment publicly and requested anonymity.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.