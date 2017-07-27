DETROIT (AP) -- Honda says a driver in Florida has died in a crash that involved an exploding Takata air bag inflator.

The crash occurred July 19 in Holiday near Tampa. The automaker says local authorities are investigating the crash and a cause of death hasn't been determined.

The unidentified victim was in a 2002 Honda Accord when the crash happened and the driver's inflator ruptured.

If the air bag caused the death, it would be the 19th worldwide and 13th in the U.S. blamed on the inflators.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force and blow apart a metal canister, spewing shrapnel. The defective inflators have touched off the largest automotive recall in U.S. history involving 42 million vehicles and 69 million inflators. More than 100 million have been recalled worldwide.