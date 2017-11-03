AP Radio AP Radio News:

Nov 3, 4:48 PM EDT

In high-tax states, worries about pain from GOP tax plan

By DAVID PORTER and GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) -- Homeowners in high-tax states like New Jersey are wondering whether the Republican bill that is being sold as a tax cut would actually result in higher bills for them.

That's because the legislation would end deductions for state and local sales and income taxes. And it would cap the property tax deduction at $10,000.

In New Jersey, even a modest house within commuting distance of New York City can carry property taxes of more than $15,000 a year.

Other states with high taxes include New York, Massachusetts and California.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.