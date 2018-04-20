Eagle Herald











Police: Stalker broke into Taylor Swift's NYC home, took nap


NEW YORK (AP) -- Police say a stalker broke into Taylor Swift's New York City townhouse and took a nap.

Police say officers investigating a reported break-in Friday found 22-year-old Roger Alvarado asleep in the pop star's home in the Tribeca neighborhood.

Alvarado, of Homestead, Florida, was arrested on charges of stalking, burglary, criminal mischief and trespassing.

It's not clear whether he has an attorney who can speak for him.

Alvarado was arrested at the same address on Feb. 13 on charges of breaking the front door with a shovel.

Swift was not home during Friday's break-in.

The multiplatinum-selling recording artist has dealt with stalkers on both coasts.

Police said a Colorado man arrested April 14 outside a Beverly Hills home owned by Swift had a knife, a rope and ammunition.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

